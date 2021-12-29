Trusted global sports betting partner to support gaming industry leader and DRF Sports owner in the United States

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi") has entered into a partnership to provide its online and on-property sportsbook to Affinity Interactive ("AI"), an omni-channel gaming industry leader, to power AI's upcoming retail, digital and online sports betting offering, DRF Sports.

The multi-year partnership will provide AI with access to Kambi's best-in-class betting solutions, from compliance provision and odds compiling to customer intelligence and risk management, all built on Kambi's proprietary software platform.

AI's significant online and mobile presence, including the iconic, 127-year-old Daily Racing Form, a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to horse racing and sports enthusiasts in North America, and DRF Bets, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms, will enable it to provide Kambi's technology and services instantly to customers.

Kambi is a leading B2B provider of premium sports betting technology and services to the regulated global betting and gaming industry, with dozens of partnerships across six continents.

The multi-state agreement will introduce the Kambi-powered sportsbook online in Iowa before launching in additional states throughout 2022 and beyond.

"We are thrilled to work with the talented team at Affinity Interactive to provide our leading software to sports enthusiasts across the U.S.," said Kristian Nylén, CEO of Kambi. "This agreement is an exciting opportunity to showcase the strength of our product and leverage our experience to succeed in the competitive sports betting market. The combination of Kambi's advanced technology, DRF Sports' multimedia information capabilities and Affinity Interactive's regional casino assets makes for an enticing sports betting proposition."

"This is an exciting time for Affinity Interactive and the sports betting industry, and partnering with Kambi will allow us to capitalize on a number of compelling opportunities and position our businesses for shared success. This is the first step in our strategy of rolling out the DRF Sports brand to online customers for sports betting and iGaming," said James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity Interactive.

About Kambi Group

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi's 30-plus customers include ATG, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 950 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0) 8 121 576 90

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly one million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com, www.DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and www.DRF.com/sports.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses.

Z Capital Partners, LLC ("ZCP") is the private equity fund management platform. ZCP's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation and is driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise and strong partnerships with management teams. ZCP Principals have made over twenty-six years numerous investments across industries, including consumer products, consumer food, restaurants, gaming hospitality, manufacturing, media, publishing, metals and business services. ZCP current portfolio companies have worldwide annual revenues of approximately $1.6 billion, sell products in 55 countries, operate 15 manufacturing facilities, and have over 200,000 employees and associates directly and through joint ventures.

Z Capital Credit Partners, LLC ("ZCCP") is the credit fund management platform. ZCCP invests across a range of credit investments including leveraged loans, private debt, direct lending, and opportunistic stressed credit. ZCCP manages closed and open-ended funds as well as structured vehicles for strategic debt. Developed over twenty-six years, ZCCP's approach to fundamental credit analysis encompasses proprietary sourcing, sophisticated structuring and comprehensive risk management using the Olympus Fintech SaaS platform.

For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

