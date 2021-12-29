Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.12.2021
Deutsche Welle liefert Indizien für massive Neubewertung von East Africa Metals!
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
29.12.21
08:04 Uhr
8,400 Euro
-0,240
-2,78 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
FCMC allows AS "AB CITY" to organize the final takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 28, 2021 decided to allow
AS "Olainfarm" shareholder AS "AB CITY" to organize the final takeover bid for
AS "Olainfarm" shares. The final takeover bid price per share according to the
information provided in the prospectus is 9,26 EUR. 

Attached: Prospectus for the final takeover bid in Latvian of AS "Olainfarm"
shares. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1035091
