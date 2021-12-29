374Water, Inc.: 374Water Sets a New Target for 2022

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / 374Water Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO) , a leader in cleantech innovation is setting a new target for 2022.

The company reported that it successfully closed a $5M private placement. It has chosen Cherry Bekaert LLP as its new auditor, and retained Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC, all in support of a planned NASDAQ listing in 2022.

"We have set a target to be on NASDAQ, and working with top tier firms like Cherry Bekaert and Donohoe assures us the best opportunity to execute on our vision" says Kobe Nagar, CEO of 374Water. "This will provide us the visibility and market reach to meet the growing global demand for sustainable environmental solutions that enable a circular economy."

374Water's revolutionary AirSCWOTM technology converts waste to recoverable energy, water, and minerals, while eliminating organic pollutants including "forever" chemicals such as PFAS. The company will deploy its first commercial systems in mid-2022.

About 374Water Inc.

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals.

