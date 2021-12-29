Renewable energy and battery storage has racked up another banner year in 2021, according to end-of-year analysis from Rystad Energy. While there was growth across segments, residential solar has seen the most impressive gains, surpassing the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment for the year.Residential PV achieved a 30% increase in installations in 2021, in a standout figure from Rystad Energy's year-end summary. According to the analysis, solar installations on homes or small businesses grew from 18.9GW in 2020 to 25.2GW. The result means that residential PV surpassed the C&I segment for ...

