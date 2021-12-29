Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of short name and trading code for Structured Bond issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products (494/21)

As of December 30, 2021, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change short name and trading code. ISIN Old Short New Short Name Old Trading New Trading Code Name Code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00171598 106CYBERSEC=B Cybersec Tracker 106CYBERSEC=B CYBERSEC_TRACKER_S 58 NPP SIF106 NPP IF106 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB