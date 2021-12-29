Anzeige
Deutsche Welle liefert Indizien für massive Neubewertung von East Africa Metals!
GlobeNewswire
29.12.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of short name and trading code for Structured Bond issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products (494/21)

As of December 30, 2021, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas
Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change short name and
trading code. 



ISIN    Old Short   New Short Name   Old Trading  New Trading Code 
       Name                Code              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE00171598 106CYBERSEC=B Cybersec Tracker  106CYBERSEC=B CYBERSEC_TRACKER_S
58     NPP       SIF106       NPP      IF106       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.