- (PLX AI) - GALP Energia informs about the new opportunities secured in the Brazilian natural gas market.
- • Galp Energia established a series of gas commercialisation contracts with a start date of January 1, 2022
- • Galp has entered into an agreement with Companhia de Gás da Bahia (Bahiagás) to sell a part of its natural gas production from its portfolio to the north-eastern natural gas distributor
- • Bahiagás has committed to acquire at least 330 million cubic metres per annum of natural gas from Galp for 3 years
- • Galp also secured the offtake of Repsol Sinopec's natural gas production from Sapinhoá Norte
