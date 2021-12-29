Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the "Company") wishes to acknowledge for regulatory purposes that certain changes have previously occurred. Mr. McKenley Esnard, a former director, sadly passed away on June 23, 2016. As a result, Mr. Esnard ceased to be a director on June 23, 2016. Mr. Vito Monardo, a former director, also sadly passed away on March 4, 2020. As a result, Mr. Monardo ceased to be a director on March 4, 2020. The Company wishes to thank both gentleman for their service. Both vacancies to the board of directors were initially left vacant. On August 4, 2021, Mr. Steven Glaser was appointed to fill one of these seats. One seat presently remains vacant. Currently, the board of directors consists of Mr. Steven Glaser, Mr. Dominique Monardo, Mr. Jon Bridgman and Mr. Salvatore Monardo.

Mr. Dominique Monardo, CEO and director, of the Company, also reports that on July 12, 2021 he advanced $20,000 to the Company as well as $2,021 on various dates in June 2021 for the purpose of reviving the Company. The advances are non-interest bearing, non-convertible, unsecured and without specific repayment terms.

The Company has filed separate material change reports on SEDAR for each announcement.

