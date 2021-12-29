Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to welcome scientific and regulatory experts Scott Sawler, Dr. Murray Berall and Dr. Melissa Lewis-Bakker and as the initial appointees to the Company's Technical Advisory Board.

The three advisors will provide counsel and guidance on the technical, regulatory and clinical aspects of Glow's product lines of advanced nutraceutical and cannabis ingredients. In brief: Scott Sawler is a regulatory expert and the former Director General of Natural Health Products (NHPs) at Health Canada. Dr. Murray Berall is a Physician, specializing in nephrology and sleep medicine and was the first Ortho Fellow in Renal Transplantation at the Toronto General Hospital. Dr. Melissa Lewi-Bakker is an Organic Chemist specializing in cannabis medicine, extractions and formulations and well respected for her research, patents, presentations and societies. The advisors will work collaboratively with the Company to identify strategies to advance Glow's scientific, clinical and commercial initiatives.

"Science and health are at the core of everything we do at Glow LifeTech, and the company is progressing through critical milestones in business operations and commercializing our MyCell® Technology in Canada," said Tom Glawdel, COO of Glow LifeTech. "As we continue commercialization of several novel ingredients and products into the North American market, it is essential to have strong advisors involved with specialized expertise Glow can count on. We are very pleased to welcome advisors with such deep expertise and who share our passion for innovation and advancing healthcare."

Technical Advisory Board

Scott Sawler

Scott has 20+ years experience in the health regulatory industry and served for 5 years as Director General of the Natural Health Products and Marketed Health Products Directorates at Health Canada. He was accountable for developing and directing the implementation of legislative, regulatory, policy, scientific and medical evaluation frameworks for a national programme of post-market surveillance on the safety, efficacy and quality of health products available on the Canadian and United States market. He is currently the President, Canadian Regulatory Affairs for the Drug Safety Institute.

Dr. Murray Berall

Dr. Murray Berall is a Nephrologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist at the Vaughan Heart Institute and Humber River Hospital. Born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he studied genetics at McGill University and attended medical school at Dalhousie University. He completed his postgraduate education in Internal Medicine and Nephrology at the University of Toronto. He was the first Director of Dialysis at HRH and helped oversee the creation of the initial program. He has helped develop teaching tools for specialists and family doctors on the management of CKD, Diabetes, Lipids and Hypertension, Hyponatremia, Gout and Atrial Fibrillation. Dr. Berall completed his training in sleep medicine, attending the Stanford School of Sleep Medicine in Paolo Alto, California. He is actively engaged in research in the field of sleep medicine, the impact of fluid shifts on OSA and the relationship to ESRD and CKD patients.

Dr. Melissa Lewis-Bakker

Dr. Melissa Lewis received her PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada. Currently, she is a Scientific Associate at the Center for Molecular Design and Pre-formulations at University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto. At UHN, Dr. Lewis engages in

the synthesis of potential drug molecules for various disease targets. Additionally, she conducts cannabis research involving extraction, characterization, biological evaluation and formulation of Canadian medical cannabis. Her cannabis research efforts have led to several publications and patent filings as well as licensure of the cannabis extraction technology.

Recent News

Glow recently announced the commencement of clinical study of Artemic Support® featuring MyCell® Technology on patients with Long COVID.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has North American rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108640