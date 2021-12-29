Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency, Inc.: Taylor Benefits Insurance Reports 38% Increase In Large Group Health Insurance Plan Requests Year Over Year

Large Group Health Insurance plans growth continues in 2021 at Taylor Benefits Insurance

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Taylor Benefits Insurance announce another bumper year of growth for their large group health insurance plans, with 2021 delivering a 38% increase in requests for the product category as a whole.

More and more employers are fed up with traditional insurance offerings and are seeking out reliable and easier to manage options. Many of which are finding large group health insurance plans tick all the boxes while also providing their employees with an all round higher quality insurance product.

These plans cover groups of 50+ employees and ensure that each person covered by the policy receives the same benefits. This makes the enrollment process for a new employee much quicker and easier than the traditional route.

There are many types of large group health insurance plans that exist, and Taylor Benefits Insurance has you covered on all fronts.

Take a deeper look into the plans here : https://www.taylorbenefitsinsurance.com/large-groups/

"We have access to every competitive carrier in the market for health insurance & all other employee benefit plans." - Says a company spokesperson.

Adding "We diligently shop our client's benefit plans each year at their renewal to confirm that their current carriers are maintaining a competitive position in the market".

Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency, based in San Jose, is an independent insurance brokerage agency proudly serving up high quality insurance plans to it's clients since 1987. This includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, voluntary and 401k plans.

