Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") reports that it has closed the private company acquisition (the "Acquisition") announced on December 20, 2021.

