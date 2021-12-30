Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") reports that it has closed the private company acquisition (the "Acquisition") announced on December 20, 2021.
For further information, please contact:
Philip B. Hodge - President and CEO
Alan MacDonald -CFO and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 269-2289
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com
The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108653
PINE CLIFF ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de