Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility receives orders from major heavy-duty fleet in North America

Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded an order for SMARTSTORE Mobile Pipeline units from major heavy-duty fleet in North America. The SMARTSTORE units will be used to refuel the growing fleet of clean and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) vehicles. SMARTSTORE units are designed as lightweight and space efficient gas transport modules approved by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The contract represents an estimated value of USD 7.2 million (approx. NOK 64 million).

Hexagon Agility has also received orders for RNG/CNG fuel systems from the same heavy-duty fleet customer for delivery in 2022.

Total orders received to date for delivery in 2022 represent an estimated value of USD 32.1 million (approx. NOK 285 million).



Driving energy transformation

Hexagon Agility's Mobile Pipeline business provides customers around the globe with cost effective, environmentally friendly gas storage and transportation solutions. As the number of natural gas vehicles on the road increases, greater infrastructure - including mobile refueling stations are essential to support (renewable) natural gas (RNG/CNG) adoption.

"We are proud to be able to offer fleets our comprehensive portfolio of solutions that now includes Mobile Pipeline, in addition to clean vehicle fuel systems," said Seung Baik, President of Hexagon Agility. "As the lowest emission fuel available today, RNG enables fleets to meet their sustainability goals while maintaining low total cost of ownership."



Timing

Deliveries of Hexagon Agility's Mobile Pipeline units are targeted to commence in Q2 2022. RNG/CNG fuel system orders will be delivered throughout 2022.



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA, Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA, Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.