Quetzal Capital Plc - TAP Global Webinar

Financial Fox Smart Investing Webinar

Quetzal Capital is pleased to announce that the co-founders of TAP Global Plc will be joining the panel of the weekly live Financial Fox Smart Investing Webinar on Thursday 30 December 2021 at 11 am.Dave Carr, Chief Executive Officer of TAP, and Arsen Torosian, Chief Strategy Officer, will be joining the 'Crypto Special' event hosted by Cassiopeia Services founder Stefania Barbaglio, with regular panellists Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN and Online Blockchain, and Zak Mir, CEO of Lift Global Ventures, a commentator at Vox Markets.

Quetzal announced an investment of £1.5m in to TAP via a convertible loan note on 3 December 2021. The Company also holds a call option to acquire the entire issued share capital of TAP pursuant to the terms of any Sale and Purchase Agreement being reached following the exercise of the call option.

Anyone registering on the below link can attend live and ask questions 'in person" :

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hxvf256SRKCx8HEADVaNvw or via chat directly on the Financial Fox Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/financialfoxtv

About TAP:

TAP Global is a leading regulated fully integrated Crypto-Fiat exchange service provider with and associated neo banking platform. TAP Global's mission is to create a seamless and fully regulated bridge that links fiat banking, traditional assets and crypto markets (including mainstream crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, ETH, NFTs and other upcoming Defi protocols). Built on its exchange foundation, TAP Global also offers consumer and corporate crypto-fiat banking services and Defi Yield products. Tap Global is one of only a handful of operators which are fully regulated.

TAP Global is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with license No. 25532. It is an innovative and fully integrated provider of fiat banking and crypto settlement.

TAP Global was founded by Arsen Torosian, a serial fintech entrepreneur and David Carr who has launched numerous fintech products over the last 17 years.

TAP's Website can be accessed at the following link:

https://www.tap.global/gb-en