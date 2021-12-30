The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.12.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 30.12.2021Aktien1 US16954K1079 China Tower Corp. Ltd. ADR2 IT0005468191 ESTRIMA S.p.A.3 USU5500L1045 LungLife AI Inc.4 SE0017160773 NCAB Group AB5 IT0005466195 STAR7 S.p.A.6 KYG850941033 StoneBridge Acquisition Corp.7 CA9599073041 Western Troy Capital Resources Inc.8 US4380908883 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. GDR9 US76118B1044 Resolute Mining Ltd. ADR10 US8522781009 St. Barbara Ltd. ADR11 US9001501033 Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.12 US92853L1089 Vitesco Technologies Group AG ADR13 US9808883097 Woolworths Group Ltd. ADR14 CA89712R2019 Troubadour Resources Inc.15 GB00BP83GZ24 Proton Motor Power Systems PLCAnleihen1 US91282CDR97 United States of America2 US91282CDQ15 United States of America3 FR0014004CG9 BNP Paribas S.A.4 XS2424942451 Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland PLC