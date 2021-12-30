Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kursexplosion noch vor dem Jahreswechsel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.12.2021 | 11:46
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unifund Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements

Unifund Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, December 30

30 December 2021

Unifund Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717945/Unifund_Plc_Financial_statement_30_September_2020_final_Signed.pdf

For further information please contact:

Unifund Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor, 140 London Wall
London, EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.