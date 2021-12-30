Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Receives Binding Purchase Orders for 30 Vehicles from Zero Nox, Inc.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that it has received binding purchase orders from Zero Nox, Inc. ("ZeroNox") for thirty vehicles. In May 2021, Envirotech Vehicles announced that it had entered into a Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") Agreement with ZeroNox allowing the electric powertrain technology provider to promote, sell and service Envirotech Vehicles products throughout the United States.

"We are thrilled to have received these purchase orders from ZeroNox for thirty of our best-in-class electric vehicles," commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "ZeroNox provides an essential service to the rapidly expanding EV market by developing, manufacturing and selling state of the art electric powertrain technology for electric vehicles. We look forward to growing our relationship with ZeroNox and are pleased to be able to assist them as they continue to build out their EV fleet."

Zero Nox, Inc. is headquartered in the San Joaquin Valley and specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of electric powertrain technology and its integration into electric vehicles. Their primary focus as an organization is to be the highest performing electric powertrain provider for off-highway vehicles. They strive to consistently develop and improve our powertrain systems and software to outperform the industry.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Sue Emry, Executive Vice President

Telephone: (951) 407-9860

Email: sue.e@EVTVUSA.com

