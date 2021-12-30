Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2021 | 12:41
Announcement from Terranet's extra general meeting

The extra general meeting of Terranet AB ("Terranet" or the "Company") was held today on the 30th of December 2021 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FEES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of six directors without deputies. The directors Arne Hansson, Lars Novak and Michel Roig resigned.

Anders Blom, Magnus Edman, Nils Wollny and Tarek Shoeb were elected as directors.

The general meeting resolved that the fees to each director elected by the meeting and who is not employed by the company, or the group shall be SEK 100,000. The general meeting further resolved that each of the three members of the Company's remuneration committee shall be entitled to a fee of SEK 25,000.

For the full proposals regarding the above resolutions at the extra general meeting, please refer to the notice and which is available on the Company's website; www.terranet.se.

About Terranet

Terranet AB. You can now subscribe to Terranet's newsletter, sign up at: www.terranet.se/en/ir-2

For more information:

Thomas Falkenberg

CFO
thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

+ 46 703 360?346

Media Contact

Sam Aurilia
terranet@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on December 30th, 2021 at 12.30 CET.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
