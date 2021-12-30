Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021
WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Stuttgart
30.12.21
08:14 Uhr
2,310 Euro
+0,020
+0,87 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2021 | 12:53
108 Leser
Kitron ASA - New share capital registered

(30 December 2021) Reference is made to the previous stock exchange notices where Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") announced the allocation of 17,910,399 shares at a subscription price of NOK 19.50 per share, raising gross proceeds of approx. NOK 350 million in a private placement (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 17,910,399 new shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is 19,701,438.90, divided into 197,014,389 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10 per share. Each share represents one vote in the Company's general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284 E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
