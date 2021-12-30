Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - Craftport Cannabis Corp. (CSE: CFT) ("Craftport" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 29, 2021 (the "Meeting").

A total of 7,253,500 common shares of the Company, representing 35.624% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") mailed on December 7, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Circular were elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5589/108659_982ad52e34d5f8de_002full.jpg

At the Meeting, Craftport shareholders approved the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

Craftport shareholders also approved the renewal of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on the Company's SEDAR page at www.sedar.com.

Separately, the Company is announcing the resignation of Jin Kuang as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Kuang is assuming the position of the Company's Corporate Controller. Mike Cosic, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has assumed the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer as the Company actively searches for a new CFO.

About Craftport Cannabis

Craftport Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis licensed producer based in British Columbia. The Company intends to focus on the Canadian premium craft cannabis recreational market by utilizing an asset light model based from it's Peachland facility. It intends to leverage legacy roots and know how in order to introduce unique genetics and strains to the Canadian market.

For more information about Craftport Cannabis, please refer to information available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the CSE website.

Mike Cosic

Chief Executive Officer

Craftport Cannabis Corp.

mike.c@craftportcannabis.com

416-723-2103

Forward-Looking Statements

