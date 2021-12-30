Horticulture Lighting Market Size to Reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Government Initiatives Promoting Adoption of CEA Practices and Shift Towards Indoor Farming are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, according to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives by governments to promote adoption of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) practices as it allows for cultivating plants indoors. Growing trend of cultivating crops indoors using non-conventional practices is contributing to revenue growth of the horticulture lighting market to a significant extent. CEA offers more advantages in comparison to outdoor farming, which includes ability to manage optimal growing conditions throughout the growth phase of crops.

Horticulturists are increasingly adopting Light Emitting Diode (LED) systems to create conditions to enable normal growth of plants, which enhances the taste and quality and ensures higher yield in a shorter span of time. Technological advancements in digital control technology with regard to LED horticultural lights is expected to continue to drive growth of the global horticulture lighting market going ahead. LEDs can easily be integrated into digitally controlled and programmable systems, which enable users to constantly monitor light levels in the greenhouse, which is increasing its demand in horticulture.

Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report Available@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/716

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2020 , Signify announced that Albuna Farms, which is a leading producer of cucumber in Canada , has decided to install Philips GreenPower LED interlighting to grow light in its greenhouse in Ruthven, Ontario, Canada . The new system is expected to provide Albuna Farms a consistent and economical way to grow and harvest mini cucumbers throughout the winter months utilizing the canopy lighting solution, while minimizing energy consumption by almost 50% in comparison to conventional lighting systems.

, Signify announced that Albuna Farms, which is a leading producer of cucumber in , has decided to install Philips GreenPower LED interlighting to grow light in its greenhouse in . The new system is expected to provide Albuna Farms a consistent and economical way to grow and harvest mini cucumbers throughout the winter months utilizing the canopy lighting solution, while minimizing energy consumption by almost 50% in comparison to conventional lighting systems. Interlighting segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Positive effect of LED interlighting on vegetative development, fruit growth, yield, and quality of high-wire tomato plants is expected to boost growth of the horticulture lighting market.

LED segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in LED lighting have increased their efficiency at converting electricity into light, which is driving deployment of LED lights in horticulture.

Indoor farms segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the horticulture lighting market in 2020. Limited availability of arable tracts and agricultural land and rising need for water conservation are factors contributing to rising demand for and deployment of indoor farming practices.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global horticulture lighting market in 2020. Technological advancements in horticulture lighting systems has resulted in increasing usage of more energy-efficient and eco-friendly LEDs in horticulture in countries in the region.

accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global horticulture lighting market in 2020. Technological advancements in horticulture lighting systems has resulted in increasing usage of more energy-efficient and eco-friendly LEDs in horticulture in countries in the region. Major players in the market include Signify, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra, Osram Licht AG, California Lightworks, Valoya, LumiGrow, Hortilux Schréder, EYE HORTILUX, and ILUMINAR Lighting.

Christmas & Year End Discount Available on Horticulture Lighting market report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/716

Emergen Research has segmented the global horticulture lighting market on the basis of lighting type, lighting technology, application, and region:

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Interlighting

Toplighting

Lighting Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

LED

HID

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Indoor farms

Vertical farms

Greenhouses

Others

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/horticulture-lighting-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





BENELUX





Italy





Spain





Sweden





Finland





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Rest of MEA

Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/716

Explore Related Reports by Emergen Research:

The global military displays market size reached USD 1.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.93 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.6%. Military displays industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of product type, type, technology, computer displays, end-use and region.

The global side-view camera systems market size reached USD 2.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 703.5 Million in 2028 registering a CAGR of 104.1%. Side-view camera systems industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of camera type, component, vehicle type, and region.

The global rapid liquid printing market size reached USD 14.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 444.2 Million in 2028 registering a CAGR of 53.5%. Rapid liquid printing industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of application, offering, vertical, and region.

The global nanomagnetics market size was USD 9.21 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.61 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.9%. Nanomagnetics industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of application, end-use, and region.

The global Light-Emitting Diode lighting driver market size reached USD 7.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.24 Billion in 2028 and registering a CAGR of 15.2%. LED Lighting Driver industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of integrated circuit, dimming method, type, end use, and region.

The global smart product vending machines market size reached USD 11.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 47.90 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 19.8%. Smart product vending machines industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of machine type, product, technology, installation sites, and region.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-horticulture-lighting-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg