

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bangladesh-based Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has launched Bexovid, a generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid.



Paxlovid, which consists of Nirmatrelvir tablets and Nitonavir tablets, was issued an emergency use authorization by the FDA on December 22, 2021, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients, becoming the first oral antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19.



In a clinical trial, Paxlovid was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by almost 90% in high-risk patients, and recent data from Pfizer suggests that the drug retains its effectiveness against the Omicron variant too.



Bexovid is the world's first generic version of Pfizer's Paxlovid to be launched.



The drug is administered as three tablets - two tablets of Nirmatrelvir and one tablet of Ritonavir - taken together orally twice daily for five days.



Commenting on the launch of Bexovid, Nazmul Hassan MP, Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, said, 'Having previously introduced the world's first generic COVID-19 treatments of remdesivir and molnupiravir, we are pleased to add this breakthrough therapy to our portfolio. It is further testament to our commitment to making affordable treatments accessible as soon as possible.'



