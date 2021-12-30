The "Global Automotive Technologies Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive technologies market is poised to grow by $134.06 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.04%

This study identifies the intervention of innovative technologies for advanced UIas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive technologies market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles and the increasing adoption of electronics-based driving comfort safety systems.

The report on the automotive technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The automotive technologies market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Hardware Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Continental AG

DENSo Corp.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Intel Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Xilinx Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

