The "Global Automotive Technologies Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive technologies market is poised to grow by $134.06 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.04%
This study identifies the intervention of innovative technologies for advanced UIas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive technologies market growth during the next few years.
The market is driven by the rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles and the increasing adoption of electronics-based driving comfort safety systems.
The report on the automotive technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The automotive technologies market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Hardware Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental AG
- DENSo Corp.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Intel Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Xilinx Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66lfw0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005165/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900