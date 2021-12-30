Southern Energy Corp.: Southern Empire Updates its Méxican Operations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. (Southern Empire)(TSXV:SMP)(Frankfurt:5RE)(OTC PINK:SMPEF) has received preliminary high-resolution, airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical data covering the Pedro Gold Project, located in northeastern Durango State, México.

The Pedro Gold Project has the potential to host epithermal, bonanza-grade precious metal vein deposits as indicated by the HP Breccia Zone that was discovered in 2012 by regional grassroots prospecting.

In December 2021, Terraquest Ltd. of Markham, Ontario, collected 393.2 line-kilometers (km; ~244 line-miles) of airborne geophysical data on flight lines that were flown at azimuth 060o / 240o with 50 metre spacings. This data has been delivered to Condor Consulting, Inc. of Lakewood, Colorado; experts in geophysical processing, analysis and inversion modeling.

David Tupper, P.Geo., Southern Empire's Vice President of Exploration stated,

"The results of our preliminary airborne magnetic data provide some strong clues about the structural setting and underlying 'plumbing system' of the HP Breccia gold zone. Together with the regional government magnetics, we see evidence for a deeper intrusive body that could be linked to the hydrothermal fluids and related potential for epithermal vein systems that are the target of Southern Empire's upcoming drill campaign."

Servicios de Ingeneria Ambiental y Seguridad S.A. de C.V. of Durango, México has mobilized a diamond drill rig to the Pedro Property and is scheduled to start a 2,000 metre (m; 6,560 feet), nine-hole core drill program in January of 2022.

Pedro Gold Project Highlights:

Outcropping epithermal gold targets with potential for bulk mineable and bonanza-grade vein deposits

4,000 m by 1,000 m gold-in-soil anomaly coincident with gold-bearing, silica-rich breccia outcrops

Additional gold targets identified beneath post-mineral cover by 2020 geochemical survey

Historical reverse circulation and core drilling by Newmont in 2014 that confirmed the presence of gold

In 2019, a 70 line-kilometer IP survey identified vertical, feeder vein targets that are not yet drill tested

Permits established for up to 25 drill holes

Mineral concessions cover ~1,750 hectares ("ha"; 4,324 acres) of private ranch lands

Located in Durango, a mining-friendly state in north-central México

Good access to the project area, ~80 km (50 miles) west-northwest of the city of Torreón

Local infrastructure available in the nearby town of Mapimí

Nine proposed Phase 1 drill locations are projected onto the preliminary airborne magnetic data in Figure 1 and the historical Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability and gold geochemistry in Figure 2.

Figure 1. Preliminary Airborne Magnetic Data (1st Vertical Derivative) for the Pedro Gold Project and Proposed Phase 1 Core Drill Hole Locations (green dots)

Southern Empire holds the Pedro Gold Project through an agreement with Commander Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CMD) allowing Southern Empire to acquire a 100% beneficial interest. Please see Southern Empire's news release of July 27, 2021, for further information about the Pedro Gold Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Southern Empire's VP Exploration and a Qualified Person (QP) within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

Figure 2. Gold in Soil Geochemical Anomalies, IP Anomalies and Phase 1 Core Drill Hole Locations

Other Corporate Developments

Southern Empire has entered into an option agreement with Riverside Resources Inc. (Riverside; TSX-V: RRI) that grants Southern Empire the opportunity to acquire a 100% interest in the 647 ha (~ 1600 acres) VLM Project located in northwestern México.Southern Empire may acquire the VLM Project by paying a total of CAD$137,500 and issuing a total of 1,625,000 common shares over a period of two years from the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V). Future production will be subject to net smelter return royalties, payable to Riverside, of 2.5% on precious metals and 1.75% on base metals. These royalties may be reduced to 1% on precious metal production and 0.5% on base metal production by payments of an additional CAD $4 million within ten years of the TSX-V approval date.

About Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Southern Empire is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of metals and minerals deposits in North America.

In northeastern Durango State, México, Southern Empire has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent beneficial interest in the 1,750-hectare Pedro Gold Project where 2014 drilling by a subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corporation encountered epithermal gold mineralization within basal conglomerates of the Ahuichila Formation. Please see Southern Empire's news release of July 27, 2021, for further details.

In the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, California, Southern Empire owns 100 percent of the historical gold-producing American Girl mine property and holds options to acquire a 100 percent interest in the adjacent 2,160-hectare (5,338-acre) Oro Cruz property located approximately 22.5 kilometres (14 miles) southeast of the operating Mesquite gold mine of Equinox Gold Corp.

At Oro Cruz, extensive historical drilling and large-scale open-pit and underground mining of the American Girl, Padre y Madre, Queen, and Cross oxide gold deposits by the American Girl Mining Joint Venture (AGMJV; ultimately owned 53 percent by MK Gold Company and 47 percent by Hecla Mining Company) occurred between 1987 and 1996. During that time, gold was recovered by either heap leaching of lower-grade, or milling of higher-grade ores until AGMJV operations ceased in late 1996 because of declining gold prices leaving the Oro Cruz property with many gold exploration targets in addition to the historical inferred resource estimate, reported In 2011 by Lincoln Mining Corp., totaling 341,800 ounces gold based on 4,386,000 tonnes averaging 2.2 grams gold per tonne (g/t Au) at a cut-off grade of 0.68 g/t Au (4,835,000 tons at 0.07 ounce gold per ton; Please refer to the Cautionary Notice Regarding the Oro Cruz Property Historical Resource Estimate below).

