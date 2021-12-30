Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond core drilling has started at its Nuevo Taxco Silver Project ("Nuevo Taxco") located in the Pregones Mining District of Guerrero State, Mexico. The Nuevo Taxco Silver Project is approximately 40 kms northwest of the municipality of Taxco which is historically known as the "Silver Capital of the World".

The first phase of this maiden exploration drill program will be for up to 2,000 meters. Drilling will follow up on geological work completed by IMPACT Silver (TSXV. IPT, "Impact") on the Nuevo Taxco Silver project in 2013 which identified and sampled twenty-one (21) high grade silver veins (see below "Nuevo Taxco Property Highlights"). Drilling will be completed in stages of approximately 500-600 metres per stage with each stage being assayed and analyzed before commencing the next stage of drilling. Drill holes will be from approximately 50 to 150 meters in depth.

Commenting on the start of drilling, Pantera CEO, Jay Roberge stated, "We are very pleased to commence drilling and to apply modern geological science to the rich history of this very prospective target area. Our staged approach to drilling has been proven effective by other programs in the region and is the preferred strategy for advancing the project. We are grateful to be given the opportunity to work in this historical district of Mexico, and for the strong support and assistance of the local communities."

Nuevo Taxco Property Highlights

Twenty-one (21) high grade veins mapped and sampled within a ~135 hectare area of the property. All have substantial width and mapped lengths run from 150 to 800 meters and remain open along strike and depth.

Over 395 samples taken to date have returned assays ranging from 100g/tonne to over 1,000 g/t Silver including three (3) samples (1,430, 1,230, 1,100 g/t), one hundred and nineteen (119) grading over 100 g/t Silver including eighteen (18) samples between 500-900 g/t Silver and ninety-two (92) between 100- 499 g/t Silver.

Permitted maiden drill program is focussed on priority targets within the area historically prepared for drilling by Impact (~135 hectare area).

The entire ~1,100 hectare property is considered substantively unexplored offering additional upside exploration potential.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Carlos Cham Dominguez is a "qualified person" within the meaning of the NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Dominguez is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) No. 11760.

About Pantera Silver Corp.



Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices.



On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jay Roberge"

CEO/Chairman

Pantera Silver Corp.

panterasilvercorp@gmail.com

www.panterasilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108658