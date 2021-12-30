The Australian Renewable Energy Agency has announced a AUD100 million competitive funding round for grid scale batteries. While battery technology agnostic, the projects must be equipped with advanced inverter technology.Australia is looking to accelerate demonstration of advanced inverter capabilities on battery projects at scale as it continues to search for new ways to provide stability to the electricity system and enable the grid to operate with higher shares of intermittent renewables. Building on its previous investments in both grid scale batteries and system security, the Australian Renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...