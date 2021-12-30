Anzeige
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 30-Dec-2021 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director/PDMR Transaction

Moscow, Russia - 30 December 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Board of Directors 
a)      Position/status                       Member of the Management Board 
                                     Senior Managing Partner 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 22.504       2,201,397 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,397 shares 
       Price                            RUB 49,540,238.09 
                                     December 29, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Artyom Zasursky 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Vice President for Strategy and Development 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 22.504       2,201,397 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,397 shares 
       Price                            RUB 49,540,238.09 
                                     December 29, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Vice President for Human Resources (HRD) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 22.504       1,065,192 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      1,065,192 shares 
       Price                            RUB 23,971,080.77 
                                     December 29, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Vladimir Travkov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Vice President for Finance (CFO) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 22.504       2,201,397 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,397 shares 
       Price                            RUB 49,540,238.09

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2021 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

