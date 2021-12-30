Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden - December 30, 2021 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), registration number 556882-8908 ("Sinch"), amounts to till 768,568,748 on December 30, 2021.

The change in the number of shares and votes in December is a result of the issue of 21,077,847 new shares as communicated in the press release published on December 1, and the issue of 10,000 new shares upon exercise of warrants within the frame of incentive programs adopted by the annual general meeting held on May 15, 2020.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:35 CEST on December 30, 2021.

Attachment