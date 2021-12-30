This is a joint press release by Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") and Corporation Service Company ("CSC" or the "Offeror") pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the intended recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Intertrust. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Intertrust. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Reference is made to the joint press release issued by CSC and Intertrust on 6 December 2021 in respect of the conditional agreement on a recommended all-cash public offer to be made by CSC for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Intertrust at an offer price of EUR 20.00 (cum dividend) (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree, which requires a public announcement, including a status update, on an intended public offer within four weeks after the offer is announced, CSC and Intertrust hereby provide this joint update on the Offer.

CSC and Intertrust confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations for the Offer. A request for review and approval of the Offer Memorandum will be filed with the AFM no later than in the second half of February 2022. In addition, the process to obtain the required competition clearances and regulatory clearances is ongoing.

CSC and Intertrust further announce that Intertrust's joint works council in the Netherlands has rendered a positive advice on the decision of Intertrust's Management Board and Supervisory Board to support the transaction and recommend the Offer.

As communicated in the joint press release dated 6 December 2021, CSC and Intertrust anticipate that the Offer will close in the second half of 2022.

Additional information

About CSC Global

CSC is the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe, and specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the business behind business. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Learn more at cscglobal.com and cscgfm.com.

About Intertrust

Intertrust has 4,000+ employees who are dedicated to providing world-leading, specialised administration services to clients in over 30 jurisdictions. This is amplified by the support we offer across our approved partner network which covers a further 120+ jurisdictions. Our focus on bespoke corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services enables our clients to invest, grow and thrive anywhere in the world. Sitting at the heart of international business, our local, expert knowledge and innovative, proprietary technology combine to deliver a compelling proposition all of which keeps our clients one step ahead.

General restrictions

The information in this announcement is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire the securities of Intertrust in any jurisdiction.

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Offeror and Intertrust disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither Intertrust, nor the Offeror, nor any of their advisors assume any responsibility for any violation by any person of any of these restrictions. Intertrust shareholders in any doubt as to their position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is not to be published or distributed in or to Canada, Japan and the United States.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" and language that indicates trends, such as "anticipated" and "expected". Although Intertrust and the Offeror believe that the assumptions upon which their respective financial information and their respective forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Neither Intertrust nor the Offeror, nor any of their advisors accept any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business or operations or results or financial condition of the other or their respective groups.

Notes to the press release

This is a public announcement by Intertrust N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Intertrust N.V.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005006/en/

Contacts:

Press inquiries CSC:

Brandy Chieffi

brandy.Chieffi@cscglobal.com

Tel +1 302 636 5837

Press inquiries Intertrust:

Investors Media

Michiel de Jonge

michiel.dejonge@intertrustgroup.com

Tel +31 6 533 983 94