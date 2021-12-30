Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2021 | 18:08
EFile Your 1099 Form Online with Tax2efile.com

Tax filing season is almost upon us. From January 1st, 2022 Tax2efile.com has you covered for all your 1099 e-filing needs.

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Tax2efile.com, a leading online tax form filing service, announced today that customers can once again start submitting their 1099 forms online via their 1099 e-file service.

The Tax2efile.com uses industry grade security and encryption to keep customer data secure at all times and is an authorized E-file provider certified by the IRS. The service enables electronic filing of IRS 1099 Tax Forms along with variants like the 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1098-MORT and 1098-T.

Gone are the days where you need to send physical copies via the post to the IRS. Filing is quick and easy, with the whole process taking five to ten minutes on average.

The streamlined service is a breeze to use whether you're a tax professional or a business owner looking for a simple guided process. Though should you have any questions or concerns their online representatives are available for live support during business hours.

Submit your 1099 tax form via the Tax2efile portal or learn more by visiting: https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-1099-form

About Tax2file.com
Tax2efile offers an IRS approved online tax filing service to help individuals and businesses file their federal tax returns and extensions. With Tax2efile, taxpayers are able to file their taxes electronically without hassle and are expedited through the taxing process.

Media Contact
Clarisa Romero
support@tax2efile.com
703-229-0326

SOURCE: Tax2efile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679974/EFile-Your-1099-Form-Online-with-Tax2efilecom

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
