Lode-Star Mining Inc.: Sapir Pharmaceuticals Acquisition

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCQB:LSMG) is pleased to announce that it has acquired from Sapir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. all of the assets used in connection with the proprietary stabilized formulation of the Epigallocatechin-gallate (EGCG) molecule for further pharmaceutical development. The molecule is an antioxidant polyphenol with a variety of potential profound health benefits.

The consideration paid by Lode-Star for these assets was 1,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock valued at $1.00 per share. Sapir has the right to convert each preferred share to 450 shares of common stock. Each share of preferred votes as 450 shares per one share of common stock.

