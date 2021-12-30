Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021
Breaking News: Kursexplosion noch vor dem Jahreswechsel?
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets - Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund ...

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Please see below for links to each of the abrdn U.S. closed-end funds monthly factsheets including performance and portfolio composition as of November 30, 2021.

Equity Funds

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF") Factsheet

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF") Factsheet

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD") Factsheet

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ") Factsheet

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI") Factsheet

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD") Factsheet

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN") Factsheet

Fixed Income Funds

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX") Factsheet

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO") Factsheet

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP") Factsheet

Property Funds

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP") Factsheet

Important Information

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

For More Information Contact:

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680277/Aberdeen-Standard-Investments-Inc-Announces-Release-Of-US-Closed-End-Funds-Monthly-Factsheets

