Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 1,800,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $45,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. In addition, all securities issued are subject to a contractual hold period of six months from the date of issuance. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

SBD Capital Corp.

Aleem Nathwani

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 361-2515

Email: aleem.nathwani@gmail.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108707