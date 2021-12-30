Charleys Philly Steaks Resolves To Reward Guests for Eating Cheesesteaks

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks will be kicking off the new year with a resolution for cheesesteak fans-eat more Charleys in 2022 and get rewarded! From January 1st through 31st, Charleys Rewards members can earn extra points through their mobile app each time they check-in with their account. Additionally, the brand will be offering free delivery to first time guests on Doordash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub as well as giving away prizes on their social channels throughout the month of January.

"New Year's Resolutions can be hard to keep, so we are here to support everyone resolving to eat more cheesesteaks in 2022," said Charleys Director of Marketing, Jason Whitt.

Throughout January, Charleys Rewards members will have the opportunity to earn points and offers when they visit their local Charleys or order online at Charleys.com. The more they order, the more bonus points they can earn through Charleys Rewards. Guests can earn up to 150 total points during the challenge. Only Charleys Rewards members who had accounts before January 1, 2022 are eligible to participate.

To qualify for the Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Doordash promotions, this must be the guest's first time ordering Charleys from that delivery platform. The discount is eligible for orders $15 or more, and no additional coupon code is required. These promotions will last from January 1 through January 14.

Charleys fans can get in on the fun by downloading the Charleys Rewards app and creating an account by December 31, 2021. However, those who create an account after that date will still be eligible for other rewards and benefits. When you download the Charleys Rewards app, you'll get $5 to use on your next order in addition to offers on your birthday and loyalty anniversary. More information on the January promotion can be found here.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations across the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:

Maggie Mackie

mmackie@charleys.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680320/Charleys-Philly-Steaks-Resolves-To-Reward-Guests-for-Eating-Cheesesteaks