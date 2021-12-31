Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
31.12.2021 | 08:08
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTICE OF DIRECTOR DEALING

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

On 30 December 2021, Mark Bankes, Non-Executive Director, purchased 29,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.8728 per share. After settlement of the transaction, Mark will hold a total of 289,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Bankes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares


ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.8728 29,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

29,000 CEY shares

£0.8728

e)Date of the transaction2021-12-30
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
investor@centaminplc.com

Buchanan
Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680347/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
