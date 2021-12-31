Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTICE OF DIRECTOR DEALING

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

On 30 December 2021, Mark Bankes, Non-Executive Director, purchased 29,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.8728 per share. After settlement of the transaction, Mark will hold a total of 289,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Bankes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.8728 29,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 29,000 CEY shares £0.8728 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

