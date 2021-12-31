Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: PURMO GROUP PLC ON 3 JANUARY 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 31 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: PURMO GROUP PLC ON 3 JANUARY 2022 The C-shares of Purmo Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 3 January 2022. The C-shares shares of Purmo Group Plc (former Virala Acquisition Company Oyj) were traded for the last time on the SPAC segment of regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki on Thursday 30 December 2021. Basic information on C-shares of Purmo Group Plc as of 3 January 2022: Trading code: PURMO Issuer code: PURMO ISIN-code: FI4000507488 LEI code: 743700JHE9365SIHRE72 Orderbook id: 227936 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 40 374 531* Listing date on the Official List: 3 January 2022 Industry: 50 Industrials ICB Supersector: 5010 Construction and Materials Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: John Peter Leesi Address: Bulevardi 46 FI-00120 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: tel. +44 7979 363 473 Internet: www.purmogroup.com *) Including the C-shares given as merger consideration, in total 29 594 531 C-shares. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260