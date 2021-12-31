Anzeige
Freitag, 31.12.2021

31.12.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: PURMO GROUP PLC ON 3 JANUARY 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 31 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: PURMO GROUP PLC ON 3 JANUARY
2022 

The C-shares of Purmo Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq
Helsinki on Monday 3 January 2022. The C-shares shares of Purmo Group Plc
(former Virala Acquisition Company Oyj) were traded for the last time on the
SPAC segment of regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki on Thursday 30 December
2021. 

Basic information on C-shares of Purmo Group Plc as of 3 January 2022:

Trading code: PURMO
Issuer code: PURMO
ISIN-code: FI4000507488
LEI code: 743700JHE9365SIHRE72
Orderbook id: 227936
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 40 374 531*
Listing date on the Official List: 3 January 2022

Industry: 50 Industrials
ICB Supersector: 5010 Construction and Materials
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: John Peter Leesi
Address: Bulevardi 46
 FI-00120 Helsinki
     FINLAND
Phone: tel. +44 7979 363 473
Internet: www.purmogroup.com

*) Including the C-shares given as merger consideration, in total 29 594 531
C-shares. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
