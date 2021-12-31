Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2021 & Directorate Change

DJ Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2021 & Directorate Change

31 December 2021

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2021

Directorate Change

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR") the Ethical Housing Investor and developer, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 September 2021.

Highlights

-- Net Asset Value (NAV) down 5.8% to 96p per share (Mar 2021 102p per share)

-- 100% of Specialist Supported Housing rents collected

-- Loss of GBP200,677

Chief Executive's Statement

While the defence of the unsolicited offer from Virgata Services was successful, the direct cost has led to charge of approximately GBP169,000, approximately 85% of the loss for the period.

Despite the ongoing economic challenges affecting the property market by Covid-19, 100% of our Specialist Supported Housing rents have been collected.

Post the 30 September 2021, we have successfully disposed of our final Private Rental Sector (PRS) property for GBP662,500 reflecting a premium of 1.9% to its valuation as dated 31 March 2021. The proceeds will be invested into further Specialist Supported Housing projects.

We are reviewing several Specialist Supported Housing investment opportunities, and are confident that future projects will, like our existing projects in the sector, make a significant positive impact on both our net asset value and revenue.

The design work on our bespoke home for autism is now complete and we are finalising the marketing materials to launch in the New Year.

We also announce David White will step down from the board as of the 31 December 2021 to focus on other business interests. We thank him for his efforts and wish him all the best in his new endeavours.

We are delighted to welcome Keisha Robinson to the board as of the 1 January 2022. Keisha brings a broad range of complementary skills to the board which will be of great importance as we roll out our bespoke home for autism. Further information regarding Kiesha's appointment are set out below following the half-yearly financial statements

Joe McTaggart

Chief Executive

Consolidated Income Statement

For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2021

6 Months to Year ended 6 Months to 30 September 31 March 2021 30 September 2020 2021 GBP GBP GBP 65,063 79,023 148,420 Rent received Cost of sales (1,334) (31,409) (40,106) Increase in property values 35,000 - (35,000) Other Income 28 27,617 (21,861) Gross Profit 98,757 75,231 51,453 Administrative Expenses *(299,145) (121,630) (258,654) Depreciation - (316) (631) ____________ ____________ ____________ OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) (200,388) (46,715) (207,805) Interest receivable and similar income - - 27 Interest payable (289) (5,578) (6,6364) ____________ ____________ ____________ PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION (200,677) (52,293) (214,169) Taxation - - - Loss on disposal of fixed assets & depreciation - (19,000) - ____________ ____________ ____________ PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD (200,677) (71,293) (214,169) Other comprehensive income - 176,118 - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD (200,677) 104,825 (214,169)

*Includes approx. GBP169,000 of the Exceptional Expenses directly related to the defense of the Virgata Services unsolicited offer

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 September 2021

30 September 2021 30 September 2020 31 March 2021 GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP FIXED ASSETS Investment Property 3,250,000 3,950,316 3,215,000 CURRENT ASSETS Cash at Bank 412,472 40,313 651,357 Debtors and Prepayments 5,268 6,934 3,421 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year (26,917) (5,189) (25,281) NET CURRENT ASSETS 390,823 42,058 629,497 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,640,823 3,992,374 3,844,497 Provision for Liabilities - - - Amounts falling due over one year (22,004) (30,000) (25,000) NET ASSETS 3,618,819 3,962,374 3,819,497 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 187,754 187,754 187,754 Share Premium 3,505,154 3,505,154 3,505,154 Fair Value Reserve 1,223,519 934,900 1,188,519 Retained Earnings (1,297,608) (665,434) (1, 061,930) 3,618,819 3,962,374 3,819,497)

Consolidated Cash Flows

For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2021

30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 GBP GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations (237,126) (62,967) (110,612) Interest paid (250) (5,514) (6,364) Net cash from operating activities (237,376) (68,481) (116,976) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment property - - - Sale of tangible fixed assets - (19,000) - Sale of fixed asset investments - 19,000 - Sale of investment property - 655,999 1,316,000 Interest received - - 27 Net cash from investing activities - 655,999 1,316,027 Cash flows from financing activities New loans in year - - 30,000 Loan repayments in year (1,997) (570,000) (600,000) Share issue - - - Share buyback - - - Net cash from financing activities (1,997) (570,000) (570,000) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (239,373) 17,518 629,051 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 651,357 22,306 22,306 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 411,984 39,824 651,357

The above figures have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Appointment of Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment with effect from 1 January 2022 of Ms Kiesha Robinson as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Robinson will also be appointed Company Secretary after a handover period with the incumbent.

Ms Robinson is an experienced legal and company secretarial practitioner who has spent the last decade working within the inhouse legal teams of Vitol, Reckitt Benckiser, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Hearst Magazines. She is currently a Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary of AQSE-quoted SulNox Group plc, a hydrocarbon fuel emulsification specialist focussed on emissions reduction and fuel savings.

