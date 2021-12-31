Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has further decreased the prices of most of its PV wafers, while Beijing-based project developer Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd (JNCEC) announced on Wednesday that its board has approved an investment plan for the construction of a 1GW renewable energy project in Inner Mongolia.Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has decreased the prices of most of its PV wafers, four weeks after having lowered the prices for the first time in several months. G1 products (158.75mm) were priced at RMB5.0 (US$0.78) per piece, down 0.97% from the beginning of December, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...