- (PLX AI) - Vestas has signed an agreement with 2W Energia for the 113 MW Kairos project, located in the municipality of Icapuí in the state of Ceará, Brazil.
- • The order includes 25 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract
- • Vestas has received a 257 MW order from Windkoepel Groen for a total of seven projects in the Netherlands
- • The order includes supply and installation of 37 V162-6.2 MW EnVentus wind turbines, with some delivered in 6.0 MW operating mode, and eight V126-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.8 MW operating mode
- • Vestas has secured a 50 MW order from Passat Energy Sp z o.o, a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by Iberdrola Renovables Internacional S.A.U., for the Korytnica II project in central Poland
- • Vestas will supply and install 14 of its V126-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de