31.12.2021 | 13:04
Capital for Colleagues plc - Total Voting Rights

Capital for Colleagues plc - Total Voting Rights

London, December 31

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

31 December 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Capital for Colleagues announces that the Company has 18,492,279 ordinary shares of 40p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The figure of 18,492,279 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
John Lewis, Director
01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey		020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

