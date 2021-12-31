Anzeige
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Result of AGM and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp announces that the Company has 942,248,881 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The figure of 942,248,881 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

Anna Legge

Chief Communications Officer

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com

+44 (0) 7500 773 415

anna.legge@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane

H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

rf@hannam.partners

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204

lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680360/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM-and-Total-Voting-Rights

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
