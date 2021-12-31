Focus Financial Partners: Avery & Greig Has Joined Focus Partner Firm NKSFB, Enhancing NKSFB's Tax and Business Management Expertise

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Avery & Greig LLP ("Avery & Greig"), a boutique multifamily office, tax and business management firm located in Santa Monica, CA, has joined Focus partner firm NKSFB, LLC ("NKSFB"), a premier multifamily office and business manager headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Led by Howard Avery and Bob Greig, Avery & Greig provides comprehensive tax planning and business management services to high net worth individuals and entertainers. Avery & Greig will leverage NKSFB's scale and infrastructure to expand its client services. Through Avery & Greig, NKSFB will gain additional talent and enhanced tax capabilities, further expanding its scope and scale in the multifamily office and business manager space.

"We are very impressed with the business Howard and Bob have built over the years. The personalized service that they and their team provide their clients will pair well with NKSFB's holistic service model," said Mickey Segal, Managing Partner of NKSFB. "We are excited to have Avery & Greig's talented professionals join us, and we look forward to working together."

"We are very pleased that the Avery & Greig team has joined NKSFB. The addition of their tax expertise will bolster NKSFB's already strong and differentiated service offering," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "We are pleased that NKSFB continues to utilize our M&A capabilities to further expand its preeminent reputation within the multifamily office space."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About NKSFB, LLC

NKSFB, LLC is a premier multifamily office and business management firm headquartered in Los Angeles. NKSFB has one of the largest multifamily office and business management practices in the country, representing many of the world's top entertainers, musicians, producers, athletes, executives, high net worth individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about NKSFB, please visit www.NKSFB.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680345/Avery-Greig-Has-Joined-Focus-Partner-Firm-NKSFB-Enhancing-NKSFBs-Tax-and-Business-Management-Expertise