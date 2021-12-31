Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - i3 Interactive Inc. (CSE: BETS) (FSE: F0O0) (OTC Pink: BLITF) ("i3" or the "Company") - an emerging market focused online and mobile gaming company, announces that its board of directors has resolved to change the Company's fiscal year end from December 31st to February 28th effective immediately, to facilitate efficiencies in the administration, accounting and production of the annual audited financial statements.

For details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods, of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, reference is made to the Notice of Change of Fiscal Year End filed by the Company on SEDAR pursuant to National Instrument 51-102.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key social media influencers.

For additional information on the Company:

Email: info@i3company.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108773