Cleantech Building Materials: Board change

31 December 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Board change

Cleantech Building Materials plc (the "Company") announces the following change to the composition of its Board of Directors.

Syed Jeff Erik Jaffrey has today resigned as a Director of the Company for personal reasons which have nothing to do with the Company.

