Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf von EAM gerade jetzt aus zweierlei Hinsicht eine gute Idee sein könnt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2021 | 15:53
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cleantech Building Materials: Board change

31 December 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Board change

Cleantech Building Materials plc (the "Company") announces the following change to the composition of its Board of Directors.

Syed Jeff Erik Jaffrey has today resigned as a Director of the Company for personal reasons which have nothing to do with the Company.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com (mailto:info@cbm-plc.com)
+44 20 3934 6630



Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen		+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed for the purposes of Rule 4 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.