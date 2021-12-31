New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the settlements of account payable to one insider of the Company for an aggregate amount of $18,000.00 (the "Insider Debt Settlement"), in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 180,000 Shares (deemed price of $0.10 per Share). The Company's Board is of the view that this Insider Debt Settlement is an appropriate means of compensation, as well as an effective means of preserving the treasury.

To compensate corporate directors, officers and consultants, the Company issues 660,000 common stock of the Company as one time compensation, in lieu of cash consideration at a prices of $0.10 per share.

About Harmony

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation is an American technology startup focusing on energy storage business developments.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Regulation Services Provider does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.hetcusa.com or contact:

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation

Nick Zeng, President & CEO

E-mail: info@hetcusa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108789