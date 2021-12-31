Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Schieber as a director of the Company and Priscilla Ikani as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, all effective December 22, 2021. Ms. Ikani replaces David Cross in the Chief Financial Officer role and Marla Ritchie in the Corporate Secretary role, each of whom resigned from their positions earlier this year.

Mr. Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $350M in project financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. From 2011-2015, he pivoted to Canadian-based farmland investments, ultimately becoming the Chief Investment Officer at Dynamis Capital Corp., which focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with an emphasis on gold and silver. Mr. Schieber is the Chief Executive Officer and a director of GoldHaven Resources Corp., and has served as a director of several other public and private companies.

Ms. Ikani has over a decade of experience in financial administration and management for both public and private companies in the mining sector. She holds a BCom from the Sauder School of Business at UBC with a specialization in Finance, and currently acts as the Chief Operating Officer at Dynamis Capital Corp., where she works closely with Mr. Schieber.

The Company looks forward to the contributions of both Mr. Schieber and Ms. Ikani and plans to integrate them into the New Energy team in the coming weeks.

