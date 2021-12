MicroVision, Inc.: Focused on Employee Health and Safety, MicroVision Shifts to All-Virtual Participation for CES 2022

Virtual Private Scheduled Meetings With Potential Customers, Partners, and Investment Community

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, has announced that the Company will shift to a fully virtual presence for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®).

MicroVision's virtual presence next week will include virtual private scheduled meetings with potential customers, partners, and the investment community, a press conference webcast on January 5, 2022 at 11:00am PT, and an investment community webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT.

"Due to the quickly evolving COVID-19 infection rates and uncertainty around the Omicron variant, MicroVision will have a virtual presence in CES® 2022 rather than participating in person," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Following the initial public demonstration of our automotive sensor technology in September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, we look forward to virtually connecting and interacting with potential customers, partners, investment community, and media to demonstrate our technology and discuss our strategy. We look forward to participating in-person at CES® 2023."

To schedule a virtual appointment and private technology demonstration with MicroVision or learn more about MicroVision's exciting technology, customers, investment community, and media should contact Jeff Christensen at MVIS@darrowir.com.

The Company will host a webcast consisting of prepared remarks by Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, along with a slide presentation and a question-and-answer session at 11:00am PT (2:00pm ET) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 to demonstrate the Company's automotive sensor technology. The media may pose questions for management during this live webcast on January 5, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast consisting of prepared remarks by Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer, along with a slide presentation and a question-and-answer session at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 to review the Company's priorities and demonstrate its automotive sensor technology. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during this live webcast on January 5, 2022.

The live webcast and slide presentation, once posted, can be accessed on the Company's Investors webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including the Company's plans regarding product demonstration and product capabilities are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements, including from the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain customers and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

