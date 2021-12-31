Das Instrument 37C NL0010545661 CNH INDUSTRIAL EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.01.2022

The instrument 37C NL0010545661 CNH INDUSTRIAL EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2022



Das Instrument CRLN CH0008702190 CICOR TECHNOL.NAM. SF 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.01.2022

The instrument CRLN CH0008702190 CICOR TECHNOL.NAM. SF 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2022

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de