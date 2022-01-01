London, Paris, Brüssel, Berlin, Rom (ots) -Hello John TV live from Earth! Zum 2. Mal begrüßt John, das kleine blaue Männchen mit dem gelben Stern als Nase, alle Menschen mit einer Botschaft!"Wenn es auf der Erde richtig rund geht, kann nur noch ein Außerirdischer die Situation retten" so Saxo, Creator von John and Hello John TV.Erst mal mit Gesang ins neue Jahr. Es wird kräftig aufgemischt. Der Countdown läuft- hier spielt die Musik: "London, Paris, Brüssel, Berlin, Rom- this is the Brexit Deal Song" und "Come on, come on Baby, the world goes down- the world goes Downing Street" sind Textszenen aus dem Dance Floor Song mit Kids für Kids von 8-80 und der Appell an die Vernunft und an Boris Johnson!Das Europamännchen John mit seinem Hello Phone in der Hand lässt es kräftig klingeln und trägt über die Grenzen hinaus seine Botschaft für Zusammenhalt im Kleinen wie im Großen.In the song "Imagine - here is John", another composition by Heiko Saxo, the European male sings with an intergalactic voice of John Lennon's desire for love and peace. Youtube-Kanals "Hello John TV" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-4RY1QBwEo) Imagine here is John composed by Heiko Saxo - YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-4RY1QBwEo)"Alles kann real werden" so Saxo "John muss nur noch die richtigen Funkwellen aussenden.""Everything can become real," says Saxo, "John just has to send out the right radio waves."Pressekontakt:Saxo Bank of Art Collection Management+44-7979-304384Original-Content von: Heiko Saxo Management, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/137307/5111428