Montag, 03.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2022 | 07:05
ObsEva SA: ObsEva to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

GENEVA, Switzerland January3, 2022 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that Company Management will provide a corporate update at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, to be held January 10-13, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 a.m. EST on Monday, January 10, 2022.

A webcast can be accessed hereand will also be accessible under "Events Calendar" in the investors section of ObsEva's website, starting Friday, January 14, 2022.

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

For further information, please contact:
CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (617) 435-6602

Attachment

  • Press Release in Pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38fe5302-461b-4453-9c17-d9a5d3f3849c)

