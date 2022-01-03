Leading alternative accommodation marketplace closes on acquisition of vacation rental business unit of Groupe SeLoger, including its brands amivac.com, vacances.com and vacances.seloger.com

HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced it has acquired AMIVAC, the vacation rental business unit of Groupe SeLoger, which operates the French brands amivac.com, vacances.com and vacances.seloger.com.

The acquired brands operated by AMIVAC provide subscription listing services for both homeowners and professional agencies, which will contribute to growth for HomeToGo's Subscription Services platform. The sale is in line with Groupe SeLoger's strategy to focus on its core business real estate search.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder CEO, HomeToGo: "We are very excited to add Groupe SeLoger's vacation rental unit to our portfolio, which will give AMIVAC's customers and professional agencies an added benefit of the advanced technology solutions that HomeToGo offers, while also serving our customers with an expanded offering of unique, high quality vacation rentals in France. The vacation rental market is incredibly fragmented in both France and internationally, yet rapidly evolving and accelerating in growth with the tailwinds experienced by the pandemic. The combination of AMIVAC's already high brand awareness and our global reach brings an incredible opportunity for both our newly acquired partners and our business as we look ahead to the future."

Caroline de Gantès, Country Managing Director, Groupe SeLoger: "Groupe SeLoger's strategy is to focus on its core business simplifying and improving real estate search to improve the property buying, renting, and selling experience for all in France. We are convinced that with the ongoing consolidation of the vacation rental market in France and abroad, HomeToGo's leading stature in the alternative accommodation industry offers compelling new opportunities for the Amivac, SeLoger Vacances and Vacances.com brands."

Looking ahead, the amivac.com, vacances.com and vacances.seloger.com brands will continue to operate under their independent identities. The acquisition was signed in August 2021, and closed on January 1, 2022.

About Groupe SeLoger

For nearly 30 years, Groupe SeLoger has been innovating the real estate industry in France through its 11 specialty online platforms.

Groupe SeLoger offers a modern real estate search experience that uses a data-led, personalized approach to better serve its customers and enable the buying, selling or renting of properties with complete peace of mind. With its advanced platform technology, Groupe SeLoger makes it possible to offer completely customisable property selections across France based on each customer's unique criteria.

Groupe SeLoger's greatest value can be credited to its talented team of 800 collaborators, based in Paris, France.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 23 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

