Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Der Gold-Penny gleich für den Start ins neue Jahr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QM3K ISIN: LU2290523658 Ticker-Symbol: HTG 
Xetra
30.12.21
14:12 Uhr
5,260 Euro
-0,070
-1,31 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
HOMETOGO SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOMETOGO SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4905,59009:13
5,5005,59009:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOMETOGO
HOMETOGO SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOMETOGO SE5,260-1,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.