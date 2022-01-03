NASA sent the world's most powerful telescope into space on Dec. 25. It deployed and powered a related PV array 30 minutes after launch.From pv magazine USA NASA launched the Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day. Thirty minutes later, it deployed and activated Webb's fold-out solar array. Image: NASA The world's most powerful telescope, which is set to study phenomena like the formation of planets, uses less power than one might think. In fact, only 1 kilowatt, equivalent to the power use of microwaving your lunch, is needed to power the device. Webb will stay energy-efficient more than 1 ...

